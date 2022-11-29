UrduPoint.com

UK Police Arrest Man Over 2021 Deaths Of 27 Migrants

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 10:23 PM

UK police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of playing a "key role" in the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy last November

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the 32-year-old was arrested at an address near Cheltenham, southwest England, on suspicion of being "a member of the organised crime group who conspired to transport the migrants to the UK in a small boat".

NCA investigators are working with the French authorities to track down those responsible for the tragedy.

French prosecutors have so far charged 10 people for their alleged role in the disaster on November 24 last year.

It was the worst accident in the Channel since 2018, when the narrow strait became a key route for migrants from Africa, the middle East and Asia attempting to reach England from France.

The vessel sank after leaving the French coast, leading to the death of all but two of those aboard. Four people remain missing.

The suspect will appear before London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where extradition proceedings will commence.

"This is a significant arrest and comes as part of extensive inquiries into the events leading to these tragic deaths in the Channel," said NCA deputy director Craig Turner said.

"The individual detained today is suspected of having played a key role in the manslaughter of those who died.

"Working closely with our French partners we are determined to do all we can to get justice for the families of those whose lives were lost," he added.

Among the 27 -- aged seven to 47 -- were 16 Iraqi Kurds, four Afghans, three Ethiopians, one Somali, one Egyptian and one Vietnamese migrant.

