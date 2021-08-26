UK Police Arrest Man Over Injecting Foodstuffs With Needles at London Supermarkets

A man who reportedly used needles to inject unknown substances into foodstuffs at three London supermarkets has been arrested on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety, the Metropolitan Police reported on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A man who reportedly used needles to inject unknown substances into foodstuffs at three London supermarkets has been arrested on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety, the Metropolitan Police reported on Thursday.

According to the statement, officers were called on Wednesday evening after the man, who had previously shouted abuse at people in the street, went into three supermarkets in Fulham, west London, and injected foodstuffs with needles.

The stores owned by Waitrose, Sainsbury�s and Tesco chains were closed and customers were advised to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets around the time of the incident.