UK Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Staging Birmingham Knife Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

UK Police Arrest Man Suspected of Staging Birmingham Knife Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The West Midlands Police said on Monday they had arrested the man suspected of staging the stabbing attacks in the UK city of Birmingham, which left one person killed and seven others injured.

"We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham. The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak at around 4am [3:00 GMT] after our detectives worked through the night in a bid to catch the man responsible," the West Midlands Police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old suspect now remains in police custody for questioning, the statement read on.

More Stories From World

