UK Police Arrest Pair After Stonehenge Sprayed With Orange Substance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) UK police arrested two people on Wednesday after environmental activists sprayed an orange substance on Stonehenge, the renowned prehistoric UNESCO World Heritage Site in southwest England.
The Just Stop Oil protest group said a pair of its activists had "decorated Stonehenge in orange powder paint" to demand that the UK's next government legally commit to phasing out fossil fuels by 2030.
Footage posted on social media showed the activists, wearing "Just Stop Oil" branded T-shirts, spraying at least two of the megalithic monuments with the orange substance from a small canister.
The group said on social media they had used "orange cornflour" and claimed it "will soon wash away with the rain".
Wiltshire Police said in a statement it had "arrested two people following an incident at Stonehenge this afternoon".
