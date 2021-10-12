UK police arrest seven at Downing Street oilfield protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

British police arrested seven activists on Monday as Greenpeace held a sit-in protest on London's Downing Street against the proposed development of a huge new oilfield off the Scottish coast

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :British police arrested seven activists on Monday as Greenpeace held a sit-in protest on London's Downing Street against the proposed development of a huge new oilfield off the Scottish coast.

The capital's Metropolitan Police said they arrested seven on suspicion of blocking a highway, after police took several hours to remove the activists who locked themselves to oil drums at the central London address of the prime minister.

Environmentalists are urging the government not to permit the proposed development of the Cambo oilfield off the Shetland Islands, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly backs.