UK Police Arrests Three For Attempted Murder As Car Rams Into Crowd In London - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

UK Police Arrests Three For Attempted Murder As Car Rams Into Crowd in London - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Three people have been arrested on charges of attempted murder after a car plowed into pedestrians in south-west London, injuring seven, local media reported on Sunday.

The ramming incident took place in the Battersea district of London around 11:15 p.m. local time (22:15 GMT).

Police were called following reports of a fight and detained four other people on suspicion of altercation connected with the crash, the Sun newspaper reported.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism related, the report added.

Vehicle ramming attacks have gained an alarming frequency in Europe and other parts of the world over the past several years. A number of them have been claimed by the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist organizations.

