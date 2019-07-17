UrduPoint.com
UK Police Charge 7 Climate Activists At Concrete Plant Protest With Trespassing

Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

The UK Metropolitan Police Service have charged seven activists from the Extinction Rebellion environmentalist movement, who blocked the entrance to a concrete plant in London in protest earlier in the week, with aggravated trespassing

UK-based Extinction Rebellion activists launched a five-day protest on Monday, disrupting traffic in five cities across the country and demanding that the government take action on climate change. On Tuesday, police said they had arrested six environmental activists following their protests at a concrete factory in Bow, East London.

"Seven people have been charged with aggravated trespass following Extinction Rebellion protests at construction sites in Bow and Stratford on Tuesday, 16 July," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Among those charged are citizens of Switzerland and Germany. All seven have been ordered to appear in court on August 15.

The UK capital has been caught in the middle of the so-called Extinction Rebellion disruption campaign since April 15. The protesters have been blocking traffic in various parts of the city and demanding that the government address what they describe as a global ecological emergency.

