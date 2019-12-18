UrduPoint.com
UK Police Charge Polish National With Terrorism Related Offenses

Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) London's Metropolitan Police Service has charged a Polish national with offenses related to terrorism and possession of explosives, the police said on Tuesday.

"Filip Golon Bednarczyk, 25 (28.01.

94), a Polish national of Luton, is charged with collection of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism ... making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances," the statement said.

According to the police, there was no immediate risk to public safety.

Bednarczyk was detained on December 11 in Luton and placed in custody on suspicion of being involved in terrorist activity.

The Polish national will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

