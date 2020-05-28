UK police close case against Cummings over 'minor' lockdown breach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :UK police on Thursday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings committed a "minor" breach by driving to a beauty spot at the hight of the coronavirus lockdown and closed the politically explosive case.

Durham police, in northeast England, said there "might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention", but added that it had "no intention to take retrospective action" against the Brexit campaign mastermind.