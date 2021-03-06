UrduPoint.com
UK Police Confirm Dealing With Serious Incident In South Wales

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:18 AM

Police and emergency service crews are dealing on Friday with a "serious incident" involving a number of casualties in the village of Treorchy, the South Wales Police has confirmed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Police and emergency service crews are dealing on Friday with a "serious incident" involving a number of casualties in the village of Treorchy, the South Wales Police has confirmed.

"Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at approximately midday today.

Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties," the official statement said.

Later on, a police spokesman urged people to refrain from posting speculation on social media and pledged to release more details "when appropriate to do so," as local media cited at least one villager as saying that there had been a stabbing.

