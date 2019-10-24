UK Police Confirm Migrants Found Dead in Truck Held Chinese Nationality

The Essex police confirmed on Thursday that the 39 bodies found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex were Chinese nationals

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Essex police confirmed on Thursday that the 39 bodies found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom 's southeast county of Essex were Chinese nationals.

Earlier in the day, The Telegraph newspaper had reported that the victims found dead in a truck on Wednesday were understood to be Chinese migrants, adding that there was no official confirmation.

"Of these, 38 are believed to be adults, and one is a young adult woman. We previously reported that she may have been a teenager. We have since confirmed that eight of the deceased are women and 31 are men and all are believed to be Chinese nationals. We arrested a man on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody," Essex police said in a statement.

The police also asked the media to not speculate about the identity of the detained man or provide any information on him.

"We can confirm that three properties in County Armagh [Northern Ireland] have been searched in connection with our investigation," the statement said.

The truck with the dead bodies was removed from the industrial park, where it was found, for the next stage of the investigation. Experts are preparing to perform a coroner's post-mortem examination in order to establish the cause of death.

"Each of the 39 people must undergo a full coroner's process to establish a cause of death, before we move on to attempting to identify each individual within the trailer. This will be a substantial operation and, at this stage, we cannot estimate how long these procedures will take," the police added.

On Wednesday morning, the Essex county police found a truck container with 39 dead bodies. The truck had come from Bulgaria and entered the port town of Holyhead.

The Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Chinese Foreign Ministry previously reported that the Chinese embassy's officials had visited the crime scene to evaluate the situation.