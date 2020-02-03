UK Police Confirm Treating London Stabbing Incident as Islamist Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The UK police have confirmed that they are treating Sunday's stabbing incident in south London as an Islamist terrorist attack.

At about 14:00 GMT, a man stabbed several people in Streatham High Road, south London. The suspected attacker was shot dead by armed officers. Police later said that three people had been injured in this "terror-related" incident, with one of them being in a life-threatening condition.

"The situation has been contained and officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command are now leading an investigation into the incident.

The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related," deputy assistant commissioner in specialist operations, Lucy D'Orsi, said.

She added that the suspect had a "hoax device" strapped to his body.

D'Orsi specified that the suspect had stabbed two people, while a third person "received minor injuries believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of the police firearm."

Earlier, media reported that the assailant appeared to have had Islamist militant sympathies.