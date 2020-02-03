UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Confirm Treating London Stabbing Incident As Islamist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:20 AM

UK Police Confirm Treating London Stabbing Incident as Islamist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The UK police have confirmed that they are treating Sunday's stabbing incident in south London as an Islamist terrorist attack.

At about 14:00 GMT, a man stabbed several people in Streatham High Road, south London. The suspected attacker was shot dead by armed officers. Police later said that three people had been injured in this "terror-related" incident, with one of them being in a life-threatening condition.

"The situation has been contained and officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command are now leading an investigation into the incident.

The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related," deputy assistant commissioner in specialist operations, Lucy D'Orsi, said.

She added that the suspect had a "hoax device" strapped to his body.

D'Orsi specified that the suspect had stabbed two people, while a third person "received minor injuries believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of the police firearm."

Earlier, media reported that the assailant appeared to have had Islamist militant sympathies.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Police Road London Man United Kingdom Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

25 minutes ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

40 minutes ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

1 hour ago

UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with China

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.