UK Police Consider Liverpool Car Bombing as 'Terrorist Incident'

The UK police consider the Sunday car explosion near a hospital in Liverpool to be an act of terrorism, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The UK police consider the Sunday car explosion near a hospital in Liverpool to be an act of terrorism, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said on Monday.

"Although, the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are continuing with the investigation," Jackson said in a statement.