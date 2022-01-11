UrduPoint.com

UK Police Considering Probe Into Alleged Party Held In Downing Street During Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 03:32 PM

The UK police are considering to launch an investigation into an alleged party held in the garden of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence in Downing Street at a time the country was under a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the London Metropolitan Police press office confirmed on Tuesday

"The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20, 2020, and is in contact with the Cabinet Office," the statement obtained by Sputnik said.

The announcement followed the disclosure by ITV broadcaster of an email from a Johnson's top aide inviting more than 100 staff to a drinks event in the garden of the prime minister's residence.

Johnson and his wife reportedly attended the party which would have been held at a time outdoor group gatherings were banned in the United Kingdom.

The Conservative prime minister has repeatedly denied in the past that any COVID-19 rules had been broken in Downing Street following reports of other parties held by his staff when indoor mixing was banned.

