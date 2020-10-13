UK Police Dealing With Security Alert in Central London Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The London Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it was dealing with a security alert at the St. Thomas Hospital in central London, and would provide further information as soon as it had more details about the incident.

"Police are dealing with a security alert at St Thomas' Hospital, SE1. We will provide further info when known," the Lambeth borough Police said on Twitter.

The Metro and the Daily Mail newspapers said the Westminster bridge had been closed to traffic.