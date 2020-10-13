UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Dealing With Security Alert In Central London Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:19 PM

UK Police Dealing With Security Alert in Central London Hospital

The London Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it was dealing with a security alert at the St. Thomas Hospital in central London, and would provide further information as soon as it had more details about the incident

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The London Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it was dealing with a security alert at the St. Thomas Hospital in central London, and would provide further information as soon as it had more details about the incident.

"Police are dealing with a security alert at St Thomas' Hospital, SE1. We will provide further info when known," the Lambeth borough Police said on Twitter.

The Metro and the Daily Mail newspapers said the Westminster bridge had been closed to traffic.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Metro Traffic London Alert

Recent Stories

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

15 seconds ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

16 seconds ago

Death Toll From Floods in Vietnam Increases to 23 ..

18 seconds ago

Russian Investigators to Verify Arms License of Su ..

19 seconds ago

NAB Chairman takes notice of the issue of Roosevel ..

45 minutes ago

Cyprus Abandons Program of Awarding Citizenship fo ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.