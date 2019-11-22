UrduPoint.com
UK Police Detain Man From N.Ireland In Connection With Frozen Migrants Found In Truck

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 07:00 PM

UK Police Detain Man From N.Ireland in Connection With Frozen Migrants Found in Truck

The UK police arrested on Friday a man as part of the investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants who were found frozen in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The UK police arrested on Friday a man as part of the investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants who were found frozen in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex.

"A 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested by officers from Thames Valley Police on behalf of Essex Police in the early hours of this morning on the M40 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, in connection with our inquiry in to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer found in Grays on 23 October," the Essex police said.

According to the statement, the man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and assist unlawful immigration.

Several other suspects, including the driver of the truck, have already been detained. According to the Essex police department, brothers Ronan and Christopher Hughes from Northern Ireland are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking in connection with the tragedy.

