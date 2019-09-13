UrduPoint.com
UK Police Drop Investigation Into Leave.EU's Brexit Spending

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

UK Metropolitan Police on Friday said they dropped its investigation into the spending return of Brexit supporting campaign Leave.EU that it submitted after the Brexit referendum some three years ago, led by UK businessman Arron Banks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) UK Metropolitan Police on Friday said they dropped its investigation into the spending return of Brexit supporting campaign Leave.EU that it submitted after the Brexit referendum some three years ago, led by UK businessman Arron Banks.

"It is clear that whilst some technical breaches of electoral law were committed by Leave.EU in respect of the spending return submitted for their campaign, there is insufficient evidence to justify any further criminal investigation ... Leave.EU's responsible person has been has been told that they will face no further police action," the Met said in a statement.

The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has repeatedly fined Leave.EU over numerous data protection breaches and violations of electronic marketing laws, related to how the campaign used data analytics for political purposes.

According to the police, the investigation into the spending returns of Vote Leave and BeLeave campaigns remains ongoing.

Leave.EU was created ahead of the June 2016 referendum on the United Kingdom's EU membership, in which a majority of voters backed departure from the bloc.

