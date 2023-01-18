UrduPoint.com

UK Police Face Tougher Vetting After Officer Confessed To 24 Rapes - Home Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 11:42 PM

UK Police Face Tougher Vetting After Officer Confessed to 24 Rapes - Home Office

All UK police departments will cross-check their staff against a national database to identify those ineligible for work after a London police officer pleaded guilty to 24 rape cases, the UK Home Office said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) All UK police departments will cross-check their staff against a national database to identify those ineligible for work after a London police officer pleaded guilty to 24 rape cases, the UK Home Office said Wednesday.

On Monday, David Carrick, a 48-year-old serving officer, pleaded guilty to 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape, for crimes committed over an 18-year period, the Sky news broadcaster reported. The sentence will reportedly be handed down in early February.

"The National Police Chiefs' Council has confirmed that it will ask all police forces to check their officers and staff against national police databases. This will help identify anyone who has slipped through the net before vetting standards were toughened and ensure those who are unfit to serve can be rooted out (from the police)," the ministry said in a statement.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman also ordered tougher vetting standards for police officers and began an internal review of the firing system to make it easier to dismiss officers who fail to meet the standards, the statement read.

Carrick joined the police force in August 2001 and worked with the parliamentary and diplomatic command from 2009 until his suspension after a second rape complaint was filed against him in October 2021. Media called him one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders.

Last October, UK Metropolitan Police Chief Mark Rowley acknowledged that hundreds of officers should be fired for breaking the law and inappropriate behavior in office after an independent report on the misconduct punishment system was released. According to the report, it takes an average of 400 days from the time a complaint is filed against an officer to a final decision on their case. As a result, many officers who have violated the law remain in the force.

Related Topics

Firing Police London David United Kingdom February August October Media All From

Recent Stories

DMT partners with Korean entities to promote use o ..

DMT partners with Korean entities to promote use of low-carbon hydrogen in publi ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military camp in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military camp in Somalia

3 minutes ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements dur ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Gove ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Government Customer and Employee H ..

3 minutes ago
 Tadweer signs five operation contracts worth over ..

Tadweer signs five operation contracts worth over AED2 bn

3 minutes ago
 Lufthansa closes in on stake in Italy's ITA Airway ..

Lufthansa closes in on stake in Italy's ITA Airways

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.