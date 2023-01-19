UK Police Face Tougher Vetting After Officer Confessed to 24 Rapes - Home Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) All UK police departments will cross-check their staff against a national database to identify those ineligible for work after a London police officer pleaded guilty to 24 rape cases, the UK Home Office said Wednesday.

On Monday, David Carrick, a 48-year-old serving officer, pleaded guilty to 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape, for crimes committed over an 18-year period, the Sky news broadcaster reported. The sentence will reportedly be handed down in early February.

"The National Police Chiefs' Council has confirmed that it will ask all police forces to check their officers and staff against national police databases. This will help identify anyone who has slipped through the net before vetting standards were toughened and ensure those who are unfit to serve can be rooted out (from the police)," the ministry said in a statement.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman also ordered tougher vetting standards for police officers and began an internal review of the firing system to make it easier to dismiss officers who fail to meet the standards, the statement read.

Carrick joined the police force in August 2001 and worked with the parliamentary and diplomatic command from 2009 until his suspension after a second rape complaint was filed against him in October 2021. Media called him one of the UK's most prolific sex offenders.

Last October, UK Metropolitan Police Chief Mark Rowley acknowledged that hundreds of officers should be fired for breaking the law and inappropriate behavior in office after an independent report on the misconduct punishment system was released. According to the report, it takes an average of 400 days from the time a complaint is filed against an officer to a final decision on their case. As a result, many officers who have violated the law remain in the force.