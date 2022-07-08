UK Police Find Opposition Party Leader Not Guilty of Breaking COVID-19 Rules Back in 2021

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 09:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) UK Durham Police have determined that the leader of the Labour party, Keir Starmer, did not break any anti-COVID rules last spring and will not be penalized, Durham Constabulary said on Friday.

Durham City Police investigated the incident which happened in April 2021. Starmer was filmed drinking beer surrounded by fellow party members. At that time in England sanitary anti-COVID regulations still prohibited indoor group gatherings, except for work purposes. The Labour leader sharply criticized outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson because of the parties of the executive and Tory staff at government buildings during quarantine, but then found himself embroiled in a similar situation, dubbed beergate scandal in the media.

"It has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work. Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken," Durham Police press release read.

The police identified 17 participants and their activities at the gathering, but did not disclose their Names or any other details in the statement.

Prior to the announcement of the investigation outcome, Starmer stated that he would resign if the police issued him a fine for violating sanitary regulations during quarantine.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and former Tory leader Boris Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021. Earlier this week, another scandal with the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct, led to a string of resignations and eventually forced the prime minister to step down on Thursday.

