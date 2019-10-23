UrduPoint.com
UK Police Find Truck With 39 Dead Bodies In Country's Southeast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:47 PM

UK Police Find Truck With 39 Dead Bodies in Country's Southeast - Reports

A truck container with 39 dead bodies, 38 of which are adults and one is a teenager, was found on Wednesday morning in UK southeastern Essex county, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A truck container with 39 dead bodies, 38 of which are adults and one is a teenager, was found on Wednesday morning in UK southeastern Essex county, media reported.

The investigation into the incident was launched right after the discovery of the truck in the Waterglade Industrial Park, the Huffington Post news outlet reported, citing a police chief superintendent.

A 25-year man from Northern Ireland, the driver of the truck, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to the preliminary data, the truck came from Bulgaria and crossed the UK border on October 19, the media noted.

The area was immediately cordoned off by the police.

