MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A truck container with 39 dead bodies, 38 of which are adults and one is a teenager, was found on Wednesday morning in UK southeastern Essex county, media reported.

The investigation into the incident was launched right after the discovery of the truck in the Waterglade Industrial Park, the Huffington Post news outlet reported, citing a police chief superintendent. A 25-year man from Northern Ireland, the driver of the truck, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to the preliminary data, the truck came from Bulgaria and crossed the UK border on October 19, the media noted.

The area was immediately cordoned off by the police.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry currently has no additional information regarding the incident, but is currently checking the information coming from the United Kingdom.

"We have no information about this incident. We are verifying media reports and comments from the UK authorities," Ivan Dimov, the ministry's counsellor, told Sputnik.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was shocked by the incident and stressed that the Home Office assisted the police in conducting the probe.

"I'm appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also expressed condolences to families of the victims.