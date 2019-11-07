UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Formally Identify All Migrants Found Dead In Truck In Essex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

UK Police Formally Identify All Migrants Found Dead in Truck in Essex

The UK police have formally identified all the 39 migrants who were recently found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex, the police said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The UK police have formally identified all the 39 migrants who were recently found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex, the police said on Thursday.

The dead migrants, discovered in late October, were nationals of Vietnam. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were detained, and three of them were later released on bail. According to the Essex police department, Ronan and Christopher Hughes from Northern Ireland are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking in connection with the tragedy.

"Essex Police have been working with Vietnamese Police officers to present cases to Her Majesty's Senior Coroner for Essex to verify the identities of the 39 people discovered at Grays in Essex on Wednesday 23 October.

A series of files have been brought before an Identification Commission, and HM Senior Coroner Mrs Caroline Beasley-Murray has now formally identified all of the victims, and the families of those victims have been notified," the police said.

Beasley-Murray said that the identification of the victims was a very important step in the investigation, since it enabled the UK police to work with Vietnamese colleagues to support the families of the victims.

Related Topics

UK Dead Police Driver Hughes Ireland United Kingdom Vietnam October All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

1 hour ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

1 hour ago

Stoltenberg Welcomes Dialogue With Russia But Call ..

4 minutes ago

Three-day book exhibition inaugurated

4 minutes ago

Central Punjab beats Northern with 204 runs

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.