UK Police Formally Identify All Migrants Found Dead in Truck in Essex

(@FahadShabbir)

The UK police have formally identified all the 39 migrants who were recently found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex, the police said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The UK police have formally identified all the 39 migrants who were recently found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom 's southeast county of Essex, the police said on Thursday.

The dead migrants, discovered in late October, were nationals of Vietnam. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were detained, and three of them were later released on bail. According to the Essex police department, Ronan and Christopher Hughes from Northern Ireland are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking in connection with the tragedy.

"Essex Police have been working with Vietnamese Police officers to present cases to Her Majesty's Senior Coroner for Essex to verify the identities of the 39 people discovered at Grays in Essex on Wednesday 23 October.

A series of files have been brought before an Identification Commission, and HM Senior Coroner Mrs Caroline Beasley-Murray has now formally identified all of the victims, and the families of those victims have been notified," the police said.

Beasley-Murray said that the identification of the victims was a very important step in the investigation, since it enabled the UK police to work with Vietnamese colleagues to support the families of the victims.