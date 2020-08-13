UrduPoint.com
UK Police Get New Powers To Tackle Hostile State Activity In Wake Of Salisbury Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Starting Thursday, the United Kingdom, as part of its response to the 2018 Salisbury incident, grants the police new powers to stop and search people at national ports over suspected espionage and foreign interference.

"Powers coming into effect today (Thursday 13 August) will allow specially trained police officers to stop, question, and when necessary detain and search individuals travelling through UK ports to determine whether they are involved in hostile state activity," the Home Office said.

According to Home Secretary Priti Patel, the "threat posed to the UK from hostile state activity is growing and ever changing."

The new police powers are a "very clear message" that "this government has zero tolerance for those acting against British interests," she added, pledging further action to "stay ahead of the threat.

"

In March 2018, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury, England. The UK government said the Skripals had been subject to poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent and swiftly accused Russia of staging the attack.

Russia has denied the accusations, saying the UK government has not provided any evidence of Moscow's alleged role in the poisoning. Russia has said it sent scores of diplomatic notes to the UK calling for a joint inquiry as required by international law, but London has not cooperated in any way.

