UK Police Gun Down Man on London Bridge - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) An officer with London 's Metropolitan Police shot and killed a man on London Bridge on Friday afternoon, the Sky news channel cited police as saying.

London Police said on Twitter that it was "in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.

The bridge has reportedly been cordoned off. A video from the scene is said to show an officer pointing a gun down the bridge while hiding behind a police car before swooping to a body on the pavement.

London Ambulance Service tweeted that it too was responding to the incidents and had crews on the scene.