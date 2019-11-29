UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Gun Down Man On London Bridge - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

UK Police Gun Down Man on London Bridge - Reports

An officer with London's Metropolitan Police shot and killed a man on London Bridge on Friday afternoon, the Sky News channel cited police as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) An officer with London's Metropolitan Police shot and killed a man on London Bridge on Friday afternoon, the Sky news channel cited police as saying.

London Police said on Twitter that it was "in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.

"

The bridge has reportedly been cordoned off. A video from the scene is said to show an officer pointing a gun down the bridge while hiding behind a police car before swooping to a body on the pavement.

London Ambulance Service tweeted that it too was responding to the incidents and had crews on the scene.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Car London Man From

Recent Stories

AFPGMI delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

3 minutes ago

Police say 'incident' on London Bridge after repor ..

3 minutes ago

777 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang holds open court

3 minutes ago

Chief Secretary calls on Chief Minister Punjab

8 minutes ago

New Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Could Take Place Next ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.