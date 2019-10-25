UK Police Hold 2 on Suspicion of Manslaughter After 39 Bodies Found in Truck

Two people were arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter after a truck with 39 bodies was found east of London, police in the Essex county said Friday

"A 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter," Essex Police said.

A Northern Irish man believed to have driven the truck to an industrial estate in Grays on the River Thames was remanded for questioning and faces murder charges.

The grisly find on Wednesday shocked the nation. Essex Police said this was the largest murder investigation in its history.

Bodies of what are believed to be 31 men and eight women from China were found in a refrigerated container in the truck's trailer, which originated from Belgium.

Police began moving the bodies to a mortuary site at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, northeast of London, on Thursday night. The first autopsies will begin on Friday. Police said their priority was to ensure the dignity of victims.