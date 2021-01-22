UK Police Investigated 7 Crimes Reported in Downing Street Over 3 Years - Reports

UK's Metropolitan Police have investigated seven crimes reported on Downing Street, where official residences and offices of the prime minister and the chancellor are located, between 2017 and 2019, Sky News reported on Monday, citing police data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) UK's Metropolitan Police have investigated seven crimes reported on Downing Street, where official residences and offices of the prime minister and the chancellor are located, between 2017 and 2019, Sky news reported on Monday, citing police data.

According to the broadcaster, all of the offenses are classed as "violence against a person" and related to "malicious communications" targeting high-level officials.

The police, however, refused to disclose data for 2020, saying that this is not in the public's interest.

In July 2019, the broadcaster said that crimes reported in the UK parliament had soared by nearly 50 percent between 2016 and 2018, with offenses including assault, robbery, blackmail and drug possession.

A total of 578 crimes were reported on the parliamentary estate over this period.

In November, a man was sentenced to two years in prison for sending an email to Theresa May containing a death threat while she was serving as prime minister. In June, another man received a five-year prison sentence for sending similar emails to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, as well as several lawmakers. The police did not provide the details of the crimes.