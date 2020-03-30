UK Police Issue 123 Fines in Lancashire for Breaches of Quarantine Rules

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The UK police issued 123 fines for violations of the quarantine regime in the northwestern English county of Lancashire, the local police department said on Monday.

On March 12, UK Prime Minister Johnson announced quarantine measures amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The UK citizens can only leave homes for shopping for basic necessities, going to and from work, or during emergencies.

"We have been patrolling areas across the county and where we have seen people breaking the rules, we have issued fines. Over the weekend, we have issued 123 fixed penalty notices as a result," the department said on the official Twitter account.

The police also said that local residents informed them about parties and large gatherings in the area.