UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Issue 123 Fines In Lancashire For Breaches Of Quarantine Rules

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

UK Police Issue 123 Fines in Lancashire for Breaches of Quarantine Rules

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The UK police issued 123 fines for violations of the quarantine regime in the northwestern English county of Lancashire, the local police department said on Monday.

On March 12, UK Prime Minister Johnson announced quarantine measures amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The UK citizens can only leave homes for shopping for basic necessities, going to and from work, or during emergencies.

"We have been patrolling areas across the county and where we have seen people breaking the rules, we have issued fines. Over the weekend, we have issued 123 fixed penalty notices as a result," the department said on the official Twitter account.

The police also said that local residents informed them about parties and large gatherings in the area.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Police Twitter March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

1 hour ago

WHO Chief Thanks Saudi Arabia for Donating $10Mln ..

2 minutes ago

Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan hails role of health, media ..

2 minutes ago

Spain's Senior Medical Official Tests Positive for ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kazakhstan Exceeds 300 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's S7 Airline Notified About Withdrawal of P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.