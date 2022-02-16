UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Foundation

The London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday said they had launched an investigation into Prince Charles foundation over allegations that a Saudi billionaire donor had been offered a knighthood and UK citizenship in exchange for donations to the charity

"The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925," the police said in a statement.

Scotland Yard, as the London police force is popularly known, added that the decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter related to media reporting "alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

The Prince Foundations chief executive, Michael Fawcett, stepped down in October amid claims that he had promised to help Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz secure a Commander of the Order of the British Empire award and the British citizenship.

The London Metropolitan Police said "there have been no arrests or interviews under caution."

The probe into a foundation run by the heir to the UK throne comes just hours after his brother Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case with an Australian-American woman who was accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.