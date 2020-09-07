UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Make Arrest After Boy Shot On Way To School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:31 PM

UK Police Make Arrest After Boy Shot on Way to School

UK police arrested a teenager on Monday following a shooting in the town of Kesgrave northeast of London, in which a boy was injured while on his way to school

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) UK police arrested a teenager on Monday following a shooting in the town of Kesgrave northeast of London, in which a boy was injured while on his way to school.

"We have now made an arrest as part of the investigation and are working with our partners in Suffolk and our schools to ensure that everyone feels safe," Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said.

Police said they were alerted to a shooting not far from Kesgrave High School just after 8:40 a.m. (7:40 GMT). The 15-year-old victim was seriously injured and airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he received urgent medical care.

The school said on Twitter that the injured teen was a Year 11 student. Police will be posted around the school throughout the day and students are expected to be dismissed at the end of the school day as normal, the administration added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Twitter Student London United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

18 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition to Nominate Saakashvili for Pr ..

2 minutes ago

First-ever hybrid summit connects Sharjah, Paris, ..

33 minutes ago

EU's Borrel Comments on Reported Disappearance of ..

2 minutes ago

Six illegal housing colonies sealed

2 minutes ago

Tree plantation vital to control pollution: GCWU V ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.