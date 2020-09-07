UK Police Make Arrest After Boy Shot on Way to School

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) UK police arrested a teenager on Monday following a shooting in the town of Kesgrave northeast of London, in which a boy was injured while on his way to school.

"We have now made an arrest as part of the investigation and are working with our partners in Suffolk and our schools to ensure that everyone feels safe," Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said.

Police said they were alerted to a shooting not far from Kesgrave High School just after 8:40 a.m. (7:40 GMT). The 15-year-old victim was seriously injured and airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he received urgent medical care.

The school said on Twitter that the injured teen was a Year 11 student. Police will be posted around the school throughout the day and students are expected to be dismissed at the end of the school day as normal, the administration added.