UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Make Arrests Over Online Racist Abuse Against Top Premier League Football Player

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

UK Police Make Arrests Over Online Racist Abuse Against Top Premier League Football Player

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Twelve men have each been arrested or interviewed by the police under suspicion of targeting a star football player of the Tottenham Hotspur club with offensive and racist remarks on Twitter after a Premier League match versus Manchester United, the Metropolitan Police announced on Friday.

The abuse was initially detected via Manchester United's online reporting tool and was then flagged to the police, which carried out an investigation in England and Wales to uncover the locations of people behind the anonymous abusive accounts.

"This action makes it abundantly clear that police will not stand for racist thuggery, even if it is committed online. The posts, all of which were on Twitter, were vulgar and were utterly unacceptable. There is no safe haven for this type of abusive behaviour and we are committed to taking decisive action to root it out," Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Metropolitan Police´s public order crime team, was quoted as saying.

Greater Manchester Police superintendent Julie Ellison, who also worked on the operation, said she hoped these arrests would send a clear message to those who think it is acceptable to spread hatred and abuse from behind the protection of their keyboard.

"Racism has absolutely no place in our communities ... We will do everything within our powers to identify who you are and bring you to justice," Ellison said.

Although the Metropolitan Police statement did not mention the name of the player, Tottenham Hotspur announced last month that their South Korean forward Heung-Min Son, 28, had been racially abused online following the club´s 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United on April 11, prompting a social media boycott by top football players, their clubs, the Premier League and the Football Association.

Related Topics

Football Police Social Media Twitter Manchester Wales North Korea Manchester United April All From Top Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Nakheel launches 418 new homes at Al Furjan

2 minutes ago

UAE celebrates &#039;World Day for Cultural Divers ..

3 minutes ago

Excess deaths due to pandemic much higher than rep ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner for crackdown against encroachment at ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Japarov to Discuss May 24 Strengthening Sta ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.