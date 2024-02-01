Open Menu

UK Police Manhunt After 'corrosive Substance' Attack On Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

UK police manhunt after 'corrosive substance' attack on family

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) UK police were on Thursday hunting a suspect who attacked a woman and her two young daughters with a corrosive substance on a busy south London street.

Britain has battled back against attacks involving corrosive substances and saw incidents decline until a resurgence in 2022.

The 31-year-old woman and her children aged eight and three were taken to hospital along with three members of the public who went to their aid.

The Metropolitan Police said five officers who responded to the incident in Clapham on Wednesday night also suffered minor injuries.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron said the woman and the younger child had suffered potentially "life-changing" injuries, adding that it could be some time before hospital staff could say how serious they were.

He paid tribute to four members of the public who "bravely came to the aid of the family" in a "terrifying scenario".

Three women who helped had been discharged from hospital with minor burns. A man who also responded was injured but declined hospital treatment, he said.

Cameron said the attacker and the woman are believed to know each other. "This appears to be a targeted attack," he added.

Attacks involving corrosive substances including acid had been declining following a peak of 941 cases recorded in 2017.

