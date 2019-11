(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :British police on Friday named the 39 Vietnamese people who died in a refrigerated truck last month, with the youngest aged just 15 and many of them from the same province.

Ten teenagers including two 15-year-old boys were among the victims whose bodies were found on October 23 in a container in the southeastern English region of Essex.