UK Police Officer Convicted Of Manslaughter Kept Job Despite Previous Misconduct - Reports

Mon 28th June 2021 | 10:17 PM

Benjamin Monk, a British police officer who was recently convicted of manslaughter for killing former football player Dalian Atkinson, had previously been found guilty of gross misconduct but was allowed to keep his job, The Guardian reported on Monday

Last week, Monk was charged with the murder of Atkinson in 2016.

The law enforcement officer kicked the man in the head and tasered him to death.

It was revealed during the trial on Monday that in 2011 Monk was given a final written warning for 18 months after having committed gross misconduct instead of being dismissed.

Before joining law enforcement, Monk had two criminal cautions for drunkenness and theft, which had not been disclosed when he applied to become a policeman.

