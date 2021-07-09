UrduPoint.com
UK Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Murder In Case That Sparked Debate On Women's Safety

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A UK serving police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to the murder of Sarah Everard in March, in a case that sparked a national debate on gender violence and women's safety on the streets of London.

Wayne Couzens, who worked for the diplomatic protection service, entered the guilty plea during a hearing at the Old Bailey court in central London via a video link from the Belmarsh maximum security prison, the Mail Online reported.

Everard, 33, disappeared on the evening of March 3 while walking home alone after visiting some friends in Clapham, south London.

Her body was found hidden in a builder's bag in a woodland area in the town of Ashford, Kent, a week later.

The police officer was arrested at his home in the English county of Kent after CCTV footage linked his rental car with her abduction, and charged him with kidnapping and murdering the woman on March 12.  His sentence will be delivered at a later date.

