UK Police Officer Sentenced to Life in Prison for Abducting, Killing London Woman

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) A London police officer who abducted, raped and killed a woman in March, in a case that shocked the UK and prompted a debate over women's safety on the streets, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

According to Sky news, upon handing in his decision at the Old Bailey Court, in central London, judge Adrian Fulford argued that the seriousness of the case was so high that it warranted a whole life order against Wayne Couzens, the 48-year-old man who strangled Sarah Everard, 33, with his police belt after kidnapping her under the guise of a fake arrest for allegedly breaching COVID-19 rules.

The victim disappeared on the evening of March 3 while walking home alone after visiting some friends in Clapham, south London. Her body was found hidden in a builder's bag in a woodland area in the town of Ashford, Kent, a week later.

The police officer was arrested at his home in the English county of Kent after CCTV footage linked his rental car with her abduction, and charged him with kidnapping and murdering the woman on March 12.

During the trial, the court heard how Couzens, who worked for the Metropolitan Police's parliamentary and diplomatic protection group, used his official warrant card to stop and kidnap Everard.