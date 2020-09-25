UrduPoint.com
UK Police Officer Shot Dead In South London - Metropolitan Police

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

UK Police Officer Shot Dead in South London - Metropolitan Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) A UK police officer has been shot dead by a man who was being detained at a custody center in south London on Friday, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

According to the report, the attacker, a 23-year-man, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.

