UK Police Probe Carbon Monoxide Leak After Deaths At Care Home For Elderly
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 10:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Three people were found dead and four others were taken to hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a care home for the elderly in southwest England, police said on Wednesday.
Dorset Police said a 60-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on Wednesday evening and remains in police custody.
"We have made one arrest to enable us to establish whether there have been actions or omissions which are grossly negligent and gather as much information as we can about what has happened," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the major crime investigation team.
Other residents at the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage were earlier evacuated from the premises to a nearby church hall before being moved to suitable accommodation.
Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey, of Dorset Police, said carbon monoxide poisoning was the investigation's "Primary line of inquiry".
A spokesperson for gas network company SGN confirmed that engineers were called to the care home on Wednesday morning, the BBC reported.
The care home has 48 rooms and houses some residents with dementia.
"The families of those who have died have been informed and the coroner has been notified," the force said in a statement.
"At this time there is nothing to indicate any risk to the wider public."
South Western Ambulance Service said separately that it was called to the home at 0420 GMT and sent a hazardous area response team, 10 ambulances each with two crew, and "a significant number of additional resources".
"Two patients were conveyed by ambulance to Poole Hospital," it added.
The care home is run by Agincare, one of the UK's largest independent care providers.
At its last inspection in October 2021 by the Care Quality Commission regulator, the home's standard of care was classed overall as "good".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari
More Stories From World
-
CPC delegation visits Laos on ties5 minutes ago
-
'Too soon' to call Barca contenders despite Bayern romp: Flick5 minutes ago
-
Two rescued from coal mine collapse in north China, four still trapped6 minutes ago
-
Will the US poll watchers become election intimidators?15 minutes ago
-
Civilians and peacekeepers at risk, amid escalating Lebanon conflict: UN15 minutes ago
-
Japan wants to host 2031 World Cup to fire up women's football16 minutes ago
-
Japan wants to host 2031 World Cup to fire up women's football36 minutes ago
-
UNRWA chief says, ‘The smell of death is everywhere’ in northern Gaza, as Israeli strikes contin ..45 minutes ago
-
Botafogo blast five past Penarol in Libertadores semi1 hour ago
-
At Commonwealth moot, DPM Dar highlights Pakistan's initiatives for youth empowerment1 hour ago
-
Tesla shares jump as profits rise on lower expenses1 hour ago
-
Frustrated Atalanta held to goalless draw by Celtic in Champions League9 hours ago