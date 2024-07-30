Open Menu

UK Police Question Teen Held After Deadly Mass Stabbings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Southport, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) UK police on Tuesday questioned a 17-year-old suspect arrested after a "ferocious" knife attack which killed two children and critically injured eight others.

Flowers, teddy bears and tributes were left near the scene of Monday's stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed class in Southport, near Liverpool, that also saw two adults and six children critically injured and three more children hurt.

Police chief Serena Kennedy said the two adults were trying to protect the children, aged between six and 11.

Swift on Tuesday said she was "completely in shock".

