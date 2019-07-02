UrduPoint.com
UK Police Register Average 700 Abuse Cases Per Day Over Past 5 Years - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:24 PM

The UK Metropolitan Police have registered an average of 700 cases of abuse against children and vulnerable adults every day over the past five years, local media reported on Tuesday, citing data released under the freedom of information request

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The UK Metropolitan Police have registered an average of 700 cases of abuse against children and vulnerable adults every day over the past five years, local media reported on Tuesday, citing data released under the freedom of information request.

According to The Guardian, cases where police officers raised concerns with local councils responsible for safeguarding citizens include such abuses as sexual exploitation, forced marriage and bullying.

"The number of records created over the last five years is indicative of how seriously police take these matters.

The Met will continue to create reports for any incident where a person may be at risk, or poses a risk to themselves or others, regardless of the situation," a spokesperson for the Met police said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Nearly 1.3 million cases of abuse were recorded in the capital over the past five years, the publication said.

According to the media outlet, the 19 percent cut in government funding for police and local safeguarding authorities implemented by the Conservative Party since coming to power in 2010 is among the key factors affecting crime rates.

