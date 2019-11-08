UrduPoint.com
UK Police Release Names, Ages Of 39 Migrants Found Dead In Truck In Essex

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:49 PM

The Essex Police on Friday released the list of names, ages and places of origin of 39 migrants who were recently found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex, revealing 10 teenagers among them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Essex Police on Friday released the list of Names, ages and places of origin of 39 migrants who were recently found frozen to death in a truck container in the United Kingdom's southeast county of Essex, revealing 10 teenagers among them.

On Thursday, the Essex police said that all 39 victims had been identified all of them Vietnamese nationals.

There are 31 men and eight women on the list, with their ages ranging from 15-44. They came from the Vietnamese provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Thua Thien-Hue, as well as the cities of Dien Chau, Hai Phong and Hai Duong.

"Consultation is underway with regard to the repatriation of those who have died, with the Vietnamese and UK governments working together to achieve this," the statement read.

On October 23, the Essex police found the 39 frozen bodies in a truck that arrived in the UK from Belgium. Initially, the victims were identified as Chinese nationals, but three days later the Vietnamese caucus of the UK said that there were Vietnam citizens among them. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were detained, and three of them were later released on bail. The UK and Vietnam investigated the incident together.

Last week, Eamon Harrison from Northern Ireland was detained and accused of 39 counts of manslaughter, human trafficking and immigration offenses. The UK authorities launched the procedure for his extradition.

