UK Police Say 35 Eco Activists Detained in 3 Days for Road Blockage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) UK police reported the detention of 35 people within 3 days in connection with the blockage of London's M25 ring road .

Earlier in the day, The Telegraph newspaper reported that traffic on a stretch of the M25 in London was stopped due to the actions of Just Stop Oil environmental activists who climbed onto one of the road's overhead signs.

"Nine people were arrested for highway obstruction on Saturday, bringing the total arrested in the past three days to 35," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the eco activists said that they had warned the London police force and National Highways Ltd that there would be serious traffic disruptions on the M25 and asked them to implement a 30mph speed limit.

The Just Stop Oil movement opposes the UK government's plan to approve up to 46 fields for oil and gas production by 2025. The campaigners have repeatedly staged protests, blocking major roads and gluing themselves to paintings in galleries.

Activists are now calling on governments taking part in the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt to take active steps to combat global warming and comply with their obligations set in the 2015 Paris Agreement.