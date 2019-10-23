UK police say 39 bodies found in truck container

British police said 39 bodies were found near London on Wednesday in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria

Essex Police said the people were all pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London.

Early indications suggest the victims are 38 adults and one teenager.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex Police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled" and sent his sympathies to the victims' families.