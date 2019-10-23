UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Say 39 Bodies Found In Truck Container

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:51 PM

UK police say 39 bodies found in truck container

British police said 39 bodies were found near London on Wednesday in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :British police said 39 bodies were found near London on Wednesday in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria.

Essex Police said the people were all pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London.

Early indications suggest the victims are 38 adults and one teenager.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex Police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled" and sent his sympathies to the victims' families.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Prime Minister Police London Man Ireland Bulgaria All From

Recent Stories

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

31 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

37 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.