UK Police Say Arrested 3 People After Liverpool Car Explosion

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Three people have been arrested during the investigation into the car explosion in Liverpool, the UK police said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Merseyside police said that a car exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured.

An investigation is underway, with counter-terrorism detectives being involved.

"Officers in Merseyside have arrested three men - aged 29, 26 & 21 - in the #Kensington area of #Liverpool under the Terrorism Act," the Greater Manchester police tweeted.

The investigation is said to be continuing apace with the counter-terrorism police working closely with their Merseyside colleagues.