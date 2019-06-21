UK Police Say Arrested 44 People in West Yorkshire Over Child Sex Abuse Claims

As many as 44 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into non-recent child sexual abuse in Kirklees, England, West Yorkshire Police said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) As many as 44 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into non-recent child sexual abuse in Kirklees, England, West Yorkshire Police said on Friday.

According to the police, the case is based on allegations of four women saying that they were subjected to sexual abuse as children in the district of Kirklees between 1995 and 2002.

"[A total of] 36 men and 3 women were arrested from addresses across Kirklees, Bradford and Leeds over the last two weeks.

Five other males were arrested at the end of last year in connection with the same investigation," the police said in a statement.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, who leads the investigation, expressed hope that "these recent arrests reassure our local communities that we are wholly committed to tackling child sexual exploitation in Kirklees, both current and non-recent."

Those arrested, meanwhile, "have been interviewed and released under investigation," according to the police.