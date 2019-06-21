UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Say Arrested 44 People In West Yorkshire Over Child Sex Abuse Claims

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:22 PM

UK Police Say Arrested 44 People in West Yorkshire Over Child Sex Abuse Claims

As many as 44 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into non-recent child sexual abuse in Kirklees, England, West Yorkshire Police said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) As many as 44 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into non-recent child sexual abuse in Kirklees, England, West Yorkshire Police said on Friday.

According to the police, the case is based on allegations of four women saying that they were subjected to sexual abuse as children in the district of Kirklees between 1995 and 2002.

"[A total of] 36 men and 3 women were arrested from addresses across Kirklees, Bradford and Leeds over the last two weeks.

Five other males were arrested at the end of last year in connection with the same investigation," the police said in a statement.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, who leads the investigation, expressed hope that "these recent arrests reassure our local communities that we are wholly committed to tackling child sexual exploitation in Kirklees, both current and non-recent."

Those arrested, meanwhile, "have been interviewed and released under investigation," according to the police.

Related Topics

Police Same Bradford Leeds Women From

Recent Stories

Minister distributes cheques among heads of cultur ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking solid steps to address people's issues ..

2 minutes ago

A True Notch-less Midrange Killer - The HUAWEI Y9 ..

15 minutes ago

Govt plans to set up SEZ for electric vehicles in ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over demise of journ ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka announces charges over 2012 prison massa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.