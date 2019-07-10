UrduPoint.com
UK Police Say Arrested 8 People Over Sale Of Stolen Personal Data On Dark Web

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:15 PM

UK Police Say Arrested 8 People Over Sale of Stolen Personal Data on Dark Web

Eight people from an organized crime group have been arrested in the United Kingdom as part of an investigation into the sale of compromised personal data on the dark web, the UK Metropolitan Police Service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Eight people from an organized crime group have been arrested in the United Kingdom as part of an investigation into the sale of compromised personal data on the dark web, the UK Metropolitan Police Service said on Wednesday.

"Five women and three men from an organised crime group (OCG) based in London have been arrested in connection with an investigation targeting the sale of stolen personal data on the dark web. The personal data concerned stolen bank account and credit card information," the police said in a statement, adding that all individuals were detained on June 25 but then released under investigation.

According to the police, three men and two women, aged 17-31, were arrested in North London and the West Midlands for conspiracy to commit fraud, launder money and possess articles for use in fraud.

The other three individuals, all women aged 31-47, were arrested in North London and Hertfordshire for conspiracy to commit fraud.

The operation was carried out by the Met's Cyber Crime Unit with the aim of curbing "criminality involving the creation of what purported to be genuine retail websites, but were in fact 'spoof' retail websites, which harvested would-be customer data, such as name, address, phone number, email address and password." The capital's police added that tens of thousands of people could have suffered from such unlawful activity.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing, the Met said.

