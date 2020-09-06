UK Police Say Birmingham Attacks Not Related to Terrorism, Hate-Crime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Steve Graham on Sunday rejected the idea that the earlier stabbings in the UK city of Birmingham, in which one man was killed and seven injured, were either terror or hate-crime-related.

"There's absolutely no suggestion at all that this is terror related," Graham said at a press conference broadcast by Sky news.

He has also rejected the idea that these crimes were "motivated by hate."