UK Police Say Found Another Truck Illegally Transporting 10 Suspected Migrants

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:35 AM

A truck illegally transporting 10 people was stopped in the East of England on Tuesday, with one person detained on suspicion of facilitating unlawful immigration, the Cambridgeshire police said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A truck illegally transporting 10 people was stopped in the East of England on Tuesday, with one person detained on suspicion of facilitating unlawful immigration, the Cambridgeshire police said.

"Police were called just after 14:20pm today (26 November) to reports of concerns for ten people travelling westbound in a lorry on the A14. Officers stopped the vehicle at the Shell garage in Godmanchester," the police said.

The truck's passengers were taken to hospital, yet no one is believed to have serious injuries, according to the statement.

"Two people have been arrested - one on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and the other for suspected firearms offences," the police added, noting that immigration services had been informed.

Media, meanwhile, reported that a pregnant woman and two children were among those illegally transported in the truck.

In October, the UK was shocked by the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants frozen in a refrigerator truck in an industrial park in Grays, Essex. Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, a man from Northern Ireland, who faces multiple charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter and human trafficking.

