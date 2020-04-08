UK Police Say Man Jailed in London for Coughing on Officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A man has been jailed in London on charges of assaulting police officers after he coughed on them and said he hoped their children would catch the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

Michael Gray, 41, was seen apparently harassing three women last Thursday. Patrolling officers then found that he was wanted for skipping a court hearing for driving under the influence (DUI).

"Following his arrest he intentionally coughed towards the two officers and when in custody he threatened to spit at both of them. He stated that he hoped to infect them with COVID-19 so that they would pass it on to their children," the press release read.

The Croydon Magistrates' Court sentenced Gray to a total of 19 weeks in jail on Friday, including 11 weeks for the DUI. He was also fined 100 Pounds ($123) and had his driving license suspended for 26 months.

This was the second time last week that London police arrested a person for threatening to infect officers with the new coronavirus. Adam Lewis, 55, was sent to jail for six months last Wednesday on charges of assaulting an emergency worker.