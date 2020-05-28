UK police say PM aide Cummings made minor lockdown breach

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :British police on Thursday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings committed a "minor" breach by driving to a scenic spot at the height of the coronavirus lockdown and closed the politically explosive case.

The Brexit campaign master created a political scandal when newspapers discovered that he left London and took a cross-country trip to stay on his parents' property in early April.

His wife believed at the time she was suffering from the virus and Cummings himself developed symptoms a few days later.

The government orders were for those who suspected they had the virusto stay at home for at least a week, but Cummings claimed that the rules allowedhim to leave the house in order to secure childcare for his four-year-old son.