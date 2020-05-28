UK Police Say PM Aide Cummings Made Minor Lockdown Breach
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:04 PM
British police on Thursday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings committed a "minor" breach by driving to a scenic spot at the height of the coronavirus lockdown and closed the politically explosive case
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :British police on Thursday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings committed a "minor" breach by driving to a scenic spot at the height of the coronavirus lockdown and closed the politically explosive case.
The Brexit campaign master created a political scandal when newspapers discovered that he left London and took a cross-country trip to stay on his parents' property in early April.
His wife believed at the time she was suffering from the virus and Cummings himself developed symptoms a few days later.
The government orders were for those who suspected they had the virusto stay at home for at least a week, but Cummings claimed that the rules allowedhim to leave the house in order to secure childcare for his four-year-old son.